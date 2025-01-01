2017 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

Menu
Used
90,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDCYC7DF9HX282153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SUR-27441
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

IMMACULATE, WELL LOVED AND WELL SERVICED! LOADED LOCAL SUV. GREAT FINANCING, FREE WARRANTY, INSPECTED W/BCAA MBSHP!

Welcome to the Automarket, your community financing dealership of "YES". We are featuring a spectaculer condition G63 AMG with all of the features available. 

This is a Local SUV with one claim  in the rear, repaired at Mercedes Benz with claim info, clean title,  great service history, excellent brakes and tires. Needs nothing and ready to go!

