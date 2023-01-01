Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

127,635 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 4MATIC - Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 4MATIC - Navigation

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
127,635KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10412478
  • Stock #: 20000C
  • VIN: WDC0G4KBXHF225224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,635 KM

Vehicle Description

In the highly competitive compact luxury SUV segment, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class is definitely worth your consideration, according to Edmunds.com. This 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC is for sale today.

A long list of amenities and safety features make the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class a formidable contender in its category. This SUV offers ample rear-seat space even for adults, elegant design and impressive capability.This SUV has 127,635 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our GLC's trim level is 300 4MATIC. Stylish and capable with a powerful engine and a sumptuous interior, this GLE 300 4MATIC is definitely one of the best SUV by Mercedes-Benz. This mid size SUV is absolutely filled with options such as stylish aluminum wheels, 6 speaker stereo with Bluetooth compatibility and navigation, remote key-less entry and push button start, leather multi-functional steering wheel, power adjustable front seats with heating and Artico leather upholstery, cooled glove-box, drivers power anti whiplash head restraint, blind spot assist, forward collision prevention, child seat sensors, front and rear center armrests and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Collision Warning.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Blind Spot Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

2019 Jeep Cherokee L...
 51,415 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Wrangler U...
 15 KM
$65,597 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Grand Cher...
 6,884 KM
$77,999 + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory