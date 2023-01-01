$34,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
300 4MATIC - Navigation
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
127,635KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10412478
- Stock #: 20000C
- VIN: WDC0G4KBXHF225224
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,635 KM
Vehicle Description
A long list of amenities and safety features make the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class a formidable contender in its category. This SUV offers ample rear-seat space even for adults, elegant design and impressive capability.This SUV has 127,635 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our GLC's trim level is 300 4MATIC. Stylish and capable with a powerful engine and a sumptuous interior, this GLE 300 4MATIC is definitely one of the best SUV by Mercedes-Benz. This mid size SUV is absolutely filled with options such as stylish aluminum wheels, 6 speaker stereo with Bluetooth compatibility and navigation, remote key-less entry and push button start, leather multi-functional steering wheel, power adjustable front seats with heating and Artico leather upholstery, cooled glove-box, drivers power anti whiplash head restraint, blind spot assist, forward collision prevention, child seat sensors, front and rear center armrests and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Collision Warning.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Blind Spot Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Collision Warning
