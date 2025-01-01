Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! 2017 MINI Cooper Gray 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo 6-Speed Manual FWD

2017 MINI Cooper

39,998 KM

Details Description

$20,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 MINI Cooper

Base

Watch This Vehicle
12803566

2017 MINI Cooper

Base

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

  1. 12803566
  2. 12803566
  3. 12803566
  4. 12803566
  5. 12803566
  6. 12803566
  7. 12803566
Contact Seller

$20,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,998KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWXU1C33H2F78205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,998 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2017 MINI Cooper Gray 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo 6-Speed Manual FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited 136,074 KM $17,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 MINI Cooper Base for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 MINI Cooper Base 39,998 KM $20,991 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Forte5 SX for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Kia Forte5 SX 62,000 KM $16,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2017 MINI Cooper