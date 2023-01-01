2017 Mitsubishi Fuso...

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10563396

10563396 Stock #: AA23154

AA23154 VIN: JL6CRE1A0HK003480

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Stock # AA23154

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.