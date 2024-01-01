$26,995+ tax & licensing
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
Certified
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Cab And Chassis
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 187,201 KM
Vehicle Description
Here are the highlights of the 2017 Mitsubishi Fuso FE180, 3.0L, Inline 4-cylinder, Turbo Diesel:Engine and Performance
- Engine Type: 3.0L Inline 4-cylinder Turbo Diesel
- Power Output: Approximately 161 horsepower
- Torque: Around 295 lb-ft
- Transmission: 6-speed automatic transmission with overdrive
- Fuel Type: Diesel
- Fuel Efficiency: Known for its fuel efficiency in the medium-duty truck category
- Local, one owner, all service records, just passed commercial inspection!
- Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR): 17,995 lbs
- Payload Capacity: High payload capacity due to robust construction
- Cargo Capacity: Varies based on configuration, typically designed for high volume and weight capacity
- Cab Configuration: Regular cab with seating for up to 3 passengers
- Interior: Functional and ergonomic design, focused on driver comfort and ease of use
- Dashboard: Equipped with essential gauges and controls, often includes a multi-information display
- Air Conditioning: Standard or optional, depending on the trim level
- Safety Features: Includes features such as ABS, traction control, and stability control
- Suspension: Designed for smooth ride quality even when carrying heavy loads
- Durability: Known for its reliable and durable build, suitable for various commercial applications
- Maintenance: Generally designed for ease of maintenance with accessible components
- Turning Radius: Relatively tight turning radius for a vehicle of its size, enhancing maneuverability
- Warranty: Often comes with a comprehensive warranty package, including powertrain and emissions coverage
- Common Applications: Delivery services, light construction, landscaping, and other commercial uses where reliability and efficiency are critical
This truck is well-regarded for its balance of power, efficiency, and durability, making it a popular choice in the medium-duty commercial vehicle segment.
