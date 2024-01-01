Menu
<p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong><span style=font-size: 24pt;>Here are the highlights of the 2017 Mitsubishi Fuso FE180, 3.0L, Inline 4-cylinder, Turbo Diesel:</span></strong></span></p><h3>Engine and Performance</h3><ul><li><strong>Engine Type:</strong> 3.0L Inline 4-cylinder Turbo Diesel</li><li><strong>Power Output:</strong> Approximately 161 horsepower</li><li><strong>Torque:</strong> Around 295 lb-ft</li><li><strong>Transmission:</strong> 6-speed automatic transmission with overdrive</li><li><strong>Fuel Type:</strong> Diesel</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> Known for its fuel efficiency in the medium-duty truck category</li><li><strong><span style=font-family: Times New Roman; font-size: 18pt;>Local, one owner, all service records, just passed commercial inspection!</span></strong></li></ul><h3>Dimensions and Capacities</h3><ul><li><strong>Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR):</strong> 17,995 lbs</li><li><strong>Payload Capacity:</strong> High payload capacity due to robust construction</li><li><strong>Cargo Capacity:</strong> Varies based on configuration, typically designed for high volume and weight capacity</li></ul><h3>Features and Equipment</h3><ul><li><strong>Cab Configuration:</strong> Regular cab with seating for up to 3 passengers</li><li><strong>Interior:</strong> Functional and ergonomic design, focused on driver comfort and ease of use</li><li><strong>Dashboard:</strong> Equipped with essential gauges and controls, often includes a multi-information display</li><li><strong>Air Conditioning:</strong> Standard or optional, depending on the trim level</li><li><strong>Safety Features:</strong> Includes features such as ABS, traction control, and stability control</li><li><strong>Suspension:</strong> Designed for smooth ride quality even when carrying heavy loads</li></ul><h3>Additional Highlights</h3><ul><li><strong>Durability:</strong> Known for its reliable and durable build, suitable for various commercial applications</li><li><strong>Maintenance:</strong> Generally designed for ease of maintenance with accessible components</li><li><strong>Turning Radius:</strong> Relatively tight turning radius for a vehicle of its size, enhancing maneuverability</li><li><strong>Warranty:</strong> Often comes with a comprehensive warranty package, including powertrain and emissions coverage</li></ul><h3>Usage</h3><ul><li><strong>Common Applications:</strong> Delivery services, light construction, landscaping, and other commercial uses where reliability and efficiency are critical</li></ul><p>This truck is well-regarded for its balance of power, efficiency, and durability, making it a popular choice in the medium-duty commercial vehicle segment.</p>

Vehicle Description

