2017 Nissan Frontier...

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 5 9 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9151117

9151117 Stock #: N259166A

N259166A VIN: 1N6AD0EV6HN704325

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N259166A

Mileage 85,592 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Navigation SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.