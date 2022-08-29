$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Frontier
PRO-4X - Navigation - Bluetooth
Location
85,592KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,592 KM
Vehicle Description
Go down the path less traveled, on-road or off. Power through every job, big or small. Open up to more possibilities. Hitch up your weekend toys and go in this Nissan Frontier. It has toughness for the work site and rugged capability to take you off the map. With an efficient, mid-size body, this Frontier saves you money at the pump and space in your garage. Work hard and play hard with this Nissan Frontier. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 85,592 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 261HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Frontier's trim level is PRO-4X. This Frontier PRO-4X delivers amazing off-road capability. It comes with Bilstein off-road shocks, an electronic locking rear differential, aluminum wheels, skid plates, fog lights, NissanConnect with navigation and mobile apps, SiriusXM, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, a rearview camera, rear sonar system, air conditioning, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
