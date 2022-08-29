Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Frontier

85,592 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Frontier

2017 Nissan Frontier

PRO-4X - Navigation - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Frontier

PRO-4X - Navigation - Bluetooth

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

85,592KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9151117
  • Stock #: N259166A
  • VIN: 1N6AD0EV6HN704325

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N259166A
  • Mileage 85,592 KM

Vehicle Description

Capability, comfort, and style all come standard on this rugged Nissan Frontier. This 2017 Nissan Frontier is for sale today.

Go down the path less traveled, on-road or off. Power through every job, big or small. Open up to more possibilities. Hitch up your weekend toys and go in this Nissan Frontier. It has toughness for the work site and rugged capability to take you off the map. With an efficient, mid-size body, this Frontier saves you money at the pump and space in your garage. Work hard and play hard with this Nissan Frontier. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 85,592 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 261HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Frontier's trim level is PRO-4X. This Frontier PRO-4X delivers amazing off-road capability. It comes with Bilstein off-road shocks, an electronic locking rear differential, aluminum wheels, skid plates, fog lights, NissanConnect with navigation and mobile apps, SiriusXM, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, a rearview camera, rear sonar system, air conditioning, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Navigation
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

2015 Jeep Grand Cher...
 126,465 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Frontier...
 85,592 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 138,000 KM
$24,979 + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory