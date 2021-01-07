Menu
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

50,495 KM

Details

$24,880

+ tax & licensing
King George Nissan

604-536-3644

Contact Seller
4WD 4dr SV

Location

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

50,495KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

LOWER MAINLAND VEHICLE. AUTOMATIC, DUAL ZONE AIR COND, POWER HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, CRUISE, TILT, CD STEREO, ALLOY WHEELS, BACK UP CAMERA AND MORE. CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE! Call one of our Licensed Sales Consultants for accurate details. Your Trade in is welcome at King George Nissan. Price subject to $395 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Heated Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Cloth Interior
Heated Exterior Mirrors

