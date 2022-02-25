2017 Nissan Pathfinder

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $21,800 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8414802

8414802 Stock #: 6517

6517 VIN: 5N1DR2MM8HC656517

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Push Button Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.