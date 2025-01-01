$17,698+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Qashqai
SL AWD CVT
2017 Nissan Qashqai
SL AWD CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$17,698
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Met
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA10993
- Mileage 124,241 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD CVT combines efficiency, comfort, and technology in a versatile compact SUV. Powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 141 horsepower, it pairs with Nissan’s Xtronic continuously variable transmission and intelligent all-wheel drive for confident performance. The suspension setup, with independent struts and multi-link rear, ensures stability, complemented by Active Ride Control and sport steering. Inside, the SL trim enhances comfort with leather seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, navigation, and a 7-inch touchscreen with around-view monitor. Safety is advanced with blind-spot warning, forward collision mitigation, lane intervention, and adaptive cruise control. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-531-2916