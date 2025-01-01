Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2017 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD CVT combines efficiency, comfort, and technology in a versatile compact SUV. Powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 141 horsepower, it pairs with Nissan’s Xtronic continuously variable transmission and intelligent all-wheel drive for confident performance. The suspension setup, with independent struts and multi-link rear, ensures stability, complemented by Active Ride Control and sport steering. Inside, the SL trim enhances comfort with leather seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, navigation, and a 7-inch touchscreen with around-view monitor. Safety is advanced with blind-spot warning, forward collision mitigation, lane intervention, and adaptive cruise control. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2017 Nissan Qashqai

124,241 KM

Details Description

$17,698

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SL AWD CVT

Watch This Vehicle
12940175

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SL AWD CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 12940175
  2. 12940175
  3. 12940175
  4. 12940175
  5. 12940175
  6. 12940175
  7. 12940175
  8. 12940175
  9. 12940175
  10. 12940175
  11. 12940175
  12. 12940175
  13. 12940175
  14. 12940175
  15. 12940175
  16. 12940175
  17. 12940175
  18. 12940175
  19. 12940175
  20. 12940175
  21. 12940175
  22. 12940175
  23. 12940175
  24. 12940175
  25. 12940175
  26. 12940175
Contact Seller

$17,698

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
124,241KM
VIN JN1BJ1CR1HW110993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Met
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA10993
  • Mileage 124,241 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD CVT combines efficiency, comfort, and technology in a versatile compact SUV. Powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 141 horsepower, it pairs with Nissan’s Xtronic continuously variable transmission and intelligent all-wheel drive for confident performance. The suspension setup, with independent struts and multi-link rear, ensures stability, complemented by Active Ride Control and sport steering. Inside, the SL trim enhances comfort with leather seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, navigation, and a 7-inch touchscreen with around-view monitor. Safety is advanced with blind-spot warning, forward collision mitigation, lane intervention, and adaptive cruise control. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2017 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD CVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD CVT 124,241 KM $17,698 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 61,371 KM $37,498 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 SR5 6A for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 SR5 6A 155,579 KM $40,498 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,698

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2017 Nissan Qashqai