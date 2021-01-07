Menu
2017 Nissan Qashqai

36,935 KM

Details

$23,880

+ tax & licensing
$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Nissan Qashqai

2017 Nissan Qashqai

AWD 4DR SL CVT

2017 Nissan Qashqai

AWD 4DR SL CVT

Location

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

36,935KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6450954
  • Stock #: B3962
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR6HW129958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B3962
  • Mileage 36,935 KM

Vehicle Description

LOWER MAINLAND VEHICLE! LEATHER POWER HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, POWER SUNROOF, HOMELINK PLUS EVERY POSSIBLE POWER AND LUXURY OPTION. CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE! Call one of our Licensed Sales Consultants for accurate details. Your Trade in is welcome at King George Nissan. Price subject to $395 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Heated Exterior Mirrors

