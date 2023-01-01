Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

99,565 KM

SL Platinum - Sunroof - Navigation

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum - Sunroof - Navigation

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum - Sunroof - Navigation

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

99,565KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10189638
  • Stock #: N249486A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1HC855776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,565 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for the room and capability of an SUV with the efficiency and driveability of a car? This versatile Nissan Rogue is the best of both worlds. This 2017 Nissan Rogue is for sale today.

Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 99,565 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Rogue's trim level is SL Platinum. Upgrade to a new level of comfort and technology with this Rogue SL Platinum. It comes with all-wheel drive, a power manoramic moonroof, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose nine-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, an around view monitor, remote start, intelligent cruise control, blind spot warning, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package

