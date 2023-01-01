$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue
SL Platinum - Sunroof - Navigation
99,565KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10189638
- Stock #: N249486A
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV1HC855776
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,565 KM
Vehicle Description
Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 99,565 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Rogue's trim level is SL Platinum. Upgrade to a new level of comfort and technology with this Rogue SL Platinum. It comes with all-wheel drive, a power manoramic moonroof, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose nine-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, an around view monitor, remote start, intelligent cruise control, blind spot warning, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2