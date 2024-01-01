Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! 2017 Nissan Rogue S Blue 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic AWD<br /><br />AWD.<br /><br /><br />Reviews:<br />* Feature content value for the dollar, a smooth ride in most situations, plenty of safety features, and flexibility to spare were all noted by owners of this generation of Nissan Rogue. The seamless and fast-acting AWD system is appreciated by many drivers too, who say it provides plenty of confidence in inclement weather. Other feature content favourites included the high-end stereo system and push-button start. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2017 Nissan Rogue

68,002 KM

Details Description Features

$23,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

  1. 11243909
  2. 11243909
  3. 11243909
  4. 11243909
  5. 11243909
  6. 11243909
Contact Seller

$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
68,002KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV7HC769257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,002 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2017 Nissan Rogue S Blue 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic AWD

AWD.


Reviews:
* Feature content value for the dollar, a smooth ride in most situations, plenty of safety features, and flexibility to spare were all noted by owners of this generation of Nissan Rogue. The seamless and fast-acting AWD system is appreciated by many drivers too, who say it provides plenty of confidence in inclement weather. Other feature content favourites included the high-end stereo system and push-button start. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2021 Kia Forte GT for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Kia Forte GT 45,455 KM $24,000 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Nissan Rogue S 68,002 KM $23,000 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai KONA 1.6T Ultimate for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Hyundai KONA 1.6T Ultimate 125,449 KM $20,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue