$23,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Nissan Rogue
S
2017 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$23,000
+ taxes & licensing
68,002KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV7HC769257
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,002 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2017 Nissan Rogue S Blue 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic AWD
AWD.
Reviews:
* Feature content value for the dollar, a smooth ride in most situations, plenty of safety features, and flexibility to spare were all noted by owners of this generation of Nissan Rogue. The seamless and fast-acting AWD system is appreciated by many drivers too, who say it provides plenty of confidence in inclement weather. Other feature content favourites included the high-end stereo system and push-button start. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2017 Nissan Rogue