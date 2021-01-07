Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

89,472 KM

Details Description Features

$26,885

+ tax & licensing
$26,885

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum AWD/ Leather/ Single Owner/ Pano-Sunroof

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum AWD/ Leather/ Single Owner/ Pano-Sunroof

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$26,885

+ taxes & licensing

89,472KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6542055
  Stock #: LC0654A
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV1HC800390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,472 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Driven/ AWD/ One Owner/ Loaded with Options



This SUV has 89,472 kms. It's gray in colour. It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. Upgrade to a new level of comfort and technology with this Rogue SL Platinum. It comes with all-wheel drive, a power manoramic moonroof, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose nine-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, an around view monitor, remote start, intelligent cruise control, blind spot warning, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and much more.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Compass
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Air filtration
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
110 amp alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Front Camera
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
NissanConnect Selective Service Internet Access
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
5.694 Axle Ratio
55 L Fuel Tank
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Memory Settings Include
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
GVWR: 2,089 kgs (4,605 lbs)
Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy
Tires: P225/60R19 AS
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Passenger Seat
Forward Emergency Braking (FEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

