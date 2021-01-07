2017 Nissan Rogue

Locally Driven/ AWD/ One Owner/ Loaded with Options
This SUV has 89,472 kms. It's gray in colour. It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. Upgrade to a new level of comfort and technology with this Rogue SL Platinum. It comes with all-wheel drive, a power manoramic moonroof, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose nine-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, an around view monitor, remote start, intelligent cruise control, blind spot warning, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and much more.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store. We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Air filtration
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
110 amp alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Front Camera
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator