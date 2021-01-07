2017 Nissan Rogue

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Integrated roof antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Air filtration Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Driver foot rest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim 110 amp alternator Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Front Camera Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Wheels w/Silver Accents Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Full Carpet Floor Covering Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Battery w/Run Down Protection Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster NissanConnect Selective Service Internet Access Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder 5.694 Axle Ratio 55 L Fuel Tank 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Memory Settings Include Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off GVWR: 2,089 kgs (4,605 lbs) Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy Tires: P225/60R19 AS Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Passenger Seat Forward Emergency Braking (FEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot

