$27,998+ tax & licensing
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
H2H Auto Group
604-346-5151
2017 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8275926
- Stock #: H3270
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV6HC803270
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
