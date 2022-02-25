Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

0 KM

Details Features

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

SV

SV

Location

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8275926
  • Stock #: H3270
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV6HC803270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

