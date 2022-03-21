Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Rogue

83,102 KM

Details Description Features

$27,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 8954269
  2. 8954269
  3. 8954269
Contact Seller

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

83,102KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8954269
  • Stock #: NU783590B
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV8HC734940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,102 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCALCAR!! Options include: Navigation, Leather Seats, Full power options, Cruise control, AWD, Panoramic Roof and much more. This used Nissan Rogue SL Platinum is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used AWD SUV is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
Tonneau Cover
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Anti-Theft
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2016 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 49,588 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Tucson ...
 25,750 KM
$36,990 + tax & lic
2020 Volvo XC60 T6 M...
 47,352 KM
$52,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-866-768-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-768-6885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory