2017 Nissan Rogue

$16,580 + taxes & licensing 2 0 2 , 8 5 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8959654

8959654 Stock #: B4122

B4122 VIN: 5N1AT2MV8HC793633

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # B4122

Mileage 202,852 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.