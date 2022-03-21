$16,580+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,580
+ taxes & licensing
King George Nissan
604-536-3644
2017 Nissan Rogue
2017 Nissan Rogue
AWD 4dr S
Location
King George Nissan
14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5
604-536-3644
$16,580
+ taxes & licensing
202,852KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8959654
- Stock #: B4122
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV8HC793633
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B4122
- Mileage 202,852 KM
Vehicle Description
AUTOMATIC, AIR COND, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, CRUISE, TILT, CD STEREO,ALL WHEEL DRIVE. CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE! Call one of our Licensed Sales Consultants for accurate details. Your Trade in is welcome at King George Nissan. Price subject to $395 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From King George Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
King George Nissan
14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5