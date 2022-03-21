Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

202,852 KM

Details Description

$16,580

+ tax & licensing
King George Nissan

604-536-3644

AWD 4dr S

Location

King George Nissan

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

604-536-3644

202,852KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8959654
  • Stock #: B4122
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV8HC793633

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B4122
  • Mileage 202,852 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC, AIR COND, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, CRUISE, TILT, CD STEREO,ALL WHEEL DRIVE. CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE! Call one of our Licensed Sales Consultants for accurate details. Your Trade in is welcome at King George Nissan. Price subject to $395 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

King George Nissan

King George Nissan

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

