2017 Nissan Rogue

73,678 KM

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

S

Location

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

73,678KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9173023
  Stock #: H0669
  VIN: 5N1AT2MT8HC740669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,678 KM

Vehicle Description

Best Price Upfront, GUARANTEED!

-Vehicle has been detailed inside-out!

-All vehicles come with a CarFax report.

- Trade-ins Welcome.

-Need to Finance it? No problem, we offer financing options with $0 down with banks that you may qualify for!

-Shop with confidence, Dealer Certified.

-Multi-Point Safety Inspection.

-Dealer #41643

-Stock #H7697

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

