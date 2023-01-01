$21,788+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue
SL Platinum AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
- Listing ID: 9634918
- Stock #: 24UTNA58738
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV1HC758738
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Palatial Ruby Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 150,262 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This SUV is loaded with features that make it the perfect choice for drivers who demand the best. With its advanced all-wheel drive system, the Rogue can handle any weather condition, while its powerful 2.5L engine provides plenty of pep and great fuel efficiency. Inside, the Rogue is packed with luxury amenities that will make every drive a pleasure. The Platinum package includes leather seats, a heated steering wheel, and a Bose audio system, as well as a 7-inch touchscreen display with navigation and a backup camera. The Rogue also boasts advanced safety features, including blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and rear cross traffic alert. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee. Call us at 1-844-240-7833 or visit us today and have one of our Product Specialists show you why we have been voted AutoTrader’s Best Priced Dealer for 2021!
