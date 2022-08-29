$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3023
2017 Nissan Sentra
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
855-996-3023
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9025138
- Stock #: PB03252
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP7HL636094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,892 KM
Vehicle Description
ThisNissan Sentra features keyless remote entry, power locks and windows, an upgraded cloth upholstery, Bluetooth, cruise control, air conditioning, Radio: Nissan Connect w/Mobile Apps/AM/FM/CD, illumined entry, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, Sport and Eco mode, 16-inch alloy wheels as well as other standard equipment including antilock brakes, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, traction and stability control for your safety.With a 140 pointsafety inspectioncomplete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this steal of a deal is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.