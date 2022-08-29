Menu
2017 Nissan Sentra

108,892 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

2017 Nissan Sentra

2017 Nissan Sentra

2017 Nissan Sentra

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

108,892KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9025138
  Stock #: PB03252
  VIN: 3N1AB7AP7HL636094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,892 KM

Vehicle Description

ThisNissan Sentra features keyless remote entry, power locks and windows, an upgraded cloth upholstery, Bluetooth, cruise control, air conditioning, Radio: Nissan Connect w/Mobile Apps/AM/FM/CD, illumined entry, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, Sport and Eco mode, 16-inch alloy wheels as well as other standard equipment including antilock brakes, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, traction and stability control for your safety.With a 140 pointsafety inspectioncomplete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this steal of a deal is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CVT Transmission
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel

