2017 Nissan Sentra

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 8 , 8 9 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9025138

9025138 Stock #: PB03252

PB03252 VIN: 3N1AB7AP7HL636094

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Charcoal

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 108,892 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes CVT Transmission Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers A/T Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.