2017 Nissan Versa

85,545 KM

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Note 5dr HB Auto 1.6 SL

Note 5dr HB Auto 1.6 SL

Location

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

Used
  • Listing ID: 6450948
  • Stock #: B3963
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP9HL355849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

LOWER MAINLAND VEHICLE. NAVIGATION, AUTOMATIC, AIR COND, HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS PLUS ALL POWER OPTIONS. CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE! Call one of our Licensed Sales Consultants for accurate details. Your Trade in is welcome at King George Nissan. Price subject to $395 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Cloth Interior
Heated Exterior Mirrors

