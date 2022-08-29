Menu
2017 Nissan Versa Note

43,918 KM

Details Description Features

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

2017 Nissan Versa Note

2017 Nissan Versa Note

5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV

2017 Nissan Versa Note

5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV

Location

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

43,918KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: 3N1CE2CP8HL364834

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 43,918 KM

Vehicle Description

We don't just sell cars, we're Here 2 Help. Providing you a transparent, negotiation-free experience. Trade-in available & Financing available. Price excludes the $495 service fee.

Dealer #41643

Stock #H4834

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Bluetooth Connection

