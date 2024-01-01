Menu
The 2017 Porsche Macan is a small SUV blessed with the German luxury automakers invigorating driving dynamics, says KBB.com This 2017 Porsche Macan is for sale today. <br> <br>Enjoy functionality of an SUV with the elegance and sportiness that only comes from owning a Porsche with the 2017 Porsche Macan. This compact model offers luxury inside while providing a fun driving experience. This low mileage SUV has just 34,329 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Macans trim level is Base. Sporty styling ensures your capture everyones attention in the 2017 Porsche Macan. The entry level offers premium comfort with eight-way power heated front seats and a sport heated steering wheel. Additional features include power windows and doors, remote access, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, CDR Plus audio system with eight speakers, Bluetooth connectivity and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning. <br> <br/><br>Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. <br><br>Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754

VIN WP1AA2A59HLB09749
Body Style SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type Gasoline
Drive Type All Wheel Drive
Transmission Automatic
Engine 4-cylinder
Doors 4-door
Stock # 24870A
Mileage 34,329 KM

White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156

Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Power Tailgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

