2017 Porsche Macan
Base - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
2017 Porsche Macan
Base - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,329KM
VIN WP1AA2A59HLB09749
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24870A
- Mileage 34,329 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Porsche Macan is a small SUV blessed with the German luxury automakers invigorating driving dynamics, says KBB.com This 2017 Porsche Macan is for sale today.
Enjoy functionality of an SUV with the elegance and sportiness that only comes from owning a Porsche with the 2017 Porsche Macan. This compact model offers luxury inside while providing a fun driving experience. This low mileage SUV has just 34,329 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Macan's trim level is Base. Sporty styling ensures your capture everyones attention in the 2017 Porsche Macan. The entry level offers premium comfort with eight-way power heated front seats and a sport heated steering wheel. Additional features include power windows and doors, remote access, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, CDR Plus audio system with eight speakers, Bluetooth connectivity and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Power Tailgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
SiriusXM
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2017 Porsche Macan