Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! 2017 Ram 1500 SLT Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD

2017 RAM 1500

79,951 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
12052138

2017 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,951KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GT4HS671944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # KN57155C
  • Mileage 79,951 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2017 Ram 1500 SLT Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2017 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 RAM 1500 SLT 79,951 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Audi S5 3.0 Technik for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Audi S5 3.0 Technik 40,509 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Soul SX for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Kia Soul SX 80,775 KM $13,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500