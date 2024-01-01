$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
SLT
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Used
79,951KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GT4HS671944
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # KN57155C
- Mileage 79,951 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2017 Ram 1500 SLT Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD
