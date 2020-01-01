Certified, Low Mileage, 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/ FuelSaver MDS, 20 inch Aluminum WheelsClass IV Hitch Receiver, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Fog Lamps !



Few vehicles have such broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 is no exception. -Car and Driver This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Surrey.



The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 34436 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It has a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.



Our 1500's trim level is Outdoorsman. This Ram Outdoorsman was made for the great outdoors. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a mini trip computer, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, six airbags, rubber floor mats, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 5.7l Hemi Vvt V8 W/ Fuelsaver Mds, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheelsclass Iv Hitch Receiver, Anti-spin Differential Rear Axle, Fog Lamps .





Balance of the Factory Warranty. Book your Test Drive TODAY! Our vehicles come with a 3-month power train warranty and a comprehensive vehicle inspection so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available! See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.



