2017 RAM 1500

18,918 KM

$45,169

+ tax & licensing
$45,169

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Sport Low KM/ Accident Free/ Local/ Loaded

2017 RAM 1500

Sport Low KM/ Accident Free/ Local/ Loaded

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$45,169

+ taxes & licensing

18,918KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6071946
  Stock #: LC0573
  VIN: 1C6RR7UT6HS732764

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LC0573
  • Mileage 18,918 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded with Options/ No Accidents/ Locally Driven/ Low KM


This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 26 kms. It's brilliant black crystal pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500's trim level is Sport. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a rotary dial e-shifter, a power driver's seat, body-color front fascia, rear bumper, and grille with bright billets, aluminum wheels, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7UT6HS732764.



Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Bucket Seats
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Compass
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured grille
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Goodyear Brand Tires
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Engine Oil Cooler
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Trailer Wiring Harness
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Centre Hub
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
GPS Antenna Input
FULL-SIZE TEMPORARY USE SPARE TIRE
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
8.4" Touchscreen
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM
High-Back Seats
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Front Facing Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
1360# Maximum Payload
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

