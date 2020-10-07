Vehicle Features

Seating Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Media / Nav / Comm Compass 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Trim Leather Steering Wheel Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured grille Windows Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Exterior Goodyear Brand Tires Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness 160 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Centre Hub Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder LED brakelights 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Vinyl Door Trim Insert 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Electric Power-Assist Steering GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs) Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights GPS Antenna Input FULL-SIZE TEMPORARY USE SPARE TIRE 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Streaming Audio Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light 8.4" Touchscreen Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM High-Back Seats Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Front Facing Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat 1360# Maximum Payload Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.