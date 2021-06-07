Menu
2017 RAM 1500

117,159 KM

$49,885

+ tax & licensing
$49,885

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Limited Accident Free/ One Owner/ Locally Driven

2017 RAM 1500

Limited Accident Free/ One Owner/ Locally Driven

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$49,885

+ taxes & licensing

117,159KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7329812
  • Stock #: LC0865A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PT2HS696695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,159 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded with Options/ Accident Free/ Local




This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 117,159 kms. It's Black in colour. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. The Laramie Limited is the top of the Ram 1500 range. On top of it legendary Ram capability, you get features like the Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio, Active-Level air suspension, heated and cooled Nappa leather seats, spray-in bedliner, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather and wood interior trim, chrome side steps, remote engine start, rear park assist, a backup camera, keyless N' Go, auto high beam control and so much more.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Vehicle Features

Bucket Seats
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Compass
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Rear Window Defroster
Goodyear Brand Tires
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Engine Oil Cooler
Rear child safety locks
Bright Bodyside Moulding
Multi-link rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Trailer Wiring Harness
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Electronically Controlled Throttle
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Centre Hub
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Front Cupholder
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
4-Corner Air Suspension
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Regular Amplifier
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Leather Door Trim Insert
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Streaming Audio
Second-Row Heated Seats
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
1230# Maximum Payload
High-Back Seats
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Front Windshield Trim
Passenger Seat
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Front Facing Leather Rear Seat
121.1 L Fuel Tank
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start

Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

