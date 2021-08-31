$41,998 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 8 5 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7681378

7681378 Stock #: M685132A

M685132A VIN: 3C6RR7KT9HG750833

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 65,854 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Electronic Transfer Case Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Goodyear Brand Tires Fixed rear window Black grille Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Seating Rear Folding Seat Interior glove box Manual air conditioning Rear centre armrest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Pickup Cargo Box Lights Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features Tip Start Electronically Controlled Throttle Vinyl rear seat Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS Storage Tray Black Exterior Mirrors Black rear step bumper 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Manual tilt steering column Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Seats w/Vinyl Back Material 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs) Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer 1430# Maximum Payload Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.