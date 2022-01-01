Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering, USB
Get the job done with this rugged Ram 1500 pickup. This 2017 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 27,906 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Tradesman. The Tradesman trim on this Ram 1500 is an exceptional value. This rugged work truck gives you Ram capability at a low price while offering features like air conditioning, a USB port, heavy-duty interior, cruise control, electronic stability control, and a tilt steering wheel for added convenience.
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
1430# Maximum Payload
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Goodyear Brand Tires
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Rear Folding Seat
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Vinyl rear seat
Storage Tray
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage