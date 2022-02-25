2017 RAM 2500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 4 , 3 8 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8428428

8428428 Stock #: 22TR4000A

22TR4000A VIN: 3C6TRVCG7HE550699

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 22TR4000A

Mileage 154,385 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.