2017 RAM 3500

Listing ID: 7595575

7595575 Stock #: LC0851A

LC0851A VIN: 3C63R3EL7HG584743

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 91,529 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Garage door transmitter Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness 160 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Windows Power Rear Window Seating Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier GPS Antenna Input Streaming Audio Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Trim Body-colour fender flares Additional Features Tip Start Electronically Controlled Throttle 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Centre Hub Voice recorder Delete Wheel Spats Front Bumper Sight Shields Manual tilt steering column Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Mechanical Limited Slip Differential 8.4" Touchscreen ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors High-Back Seats Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage 117.3 L Fuel Tank Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat 3880# Maximum Payload GVWR: 4,853 kgs (10,700 lbs) Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

