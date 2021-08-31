Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Chrome Trim
To get the job done right the first time, you need this Ram 3500. This 2017 Ram 3500 is for sale today.
This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 91,529 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 350HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3500's trim level is Laramie. The Laramie trim on this Ram 3500 adds some luxury to this workhorse. On top of its outstanding capability, it comes with tasteful chrome trim, Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth and SirusXM satellite radio, heated and ventilated leather front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, power folding, heated, auto-dimming, memory mirrors, an electronic trailer brake controller, rear park assist, and much more.
Vehicle Features
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Rear Window
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Body-colour fender flares
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Centre Hub
Voice recorder
Delete Wheel Spats
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Manual tilt steering column
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
8.4" Touchscreen
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
High-Back Seats
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
117.3 L Fuel Tank
Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat
3880# Maximum Payload
GVWR: 4,853 kgs (10,700 lbs)
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
