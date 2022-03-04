$88,588+ tax & licensing
$88,588
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2017 RAM 3500
Laramie Accident Free/ Low KM/ Navi/ Sunroof
Location
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
$88,588
+ taxes & licensing
40,123KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8466543
- Stock #: LC1213
- VIN: 3C63R3ELXHG775573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,123 KM
Vehicle Description
This comfortable, capable Heavy Duty Ram is a muscular workhorse. This 2017 Ram 3500 is for sale today.
This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 40,123 kms. It's brilliant black crystal pearl in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 350HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3500's trim level is Laramie. The Laramie trim on this Ram 3500 adds some luxury to this workhorse. On top of its outstanding capability, it comes with tasteful chrome trim, Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth and SirusXM satellite radio, heated and ventilated leather front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, power folding, heated, auto-dimming, memory mirrors, an electronic trailer brake controller, rear park assist, and much more.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
