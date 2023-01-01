Menu
2017 RAM 3500

140,550 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2017 RAM 3500

2017 RAM 3500

Laramie - Leather Seats - Heated Seats

2017 RAM 3500

Laramie - Leather Seats - Heated Seats

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

140,550KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9563035
  • Stock #: N396768A
  • VIN: 3C63R3EL7HG507340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,550 KM

Vehicle Description

This comfortable, capable Heavy Duty Ram is a muscular workhorse. This 2017 Ram 3500 is for sale today.

This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 140,550 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 350HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.

Our 3500's trim level is Laramie. The Laramie trim on this Ram 3500 adds some luxury to this workhorse. On top of its outstanding capability, it comes with tasteful chrome trim, Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth and SirusXM satellite radio, heated and ventilated leather front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, power folding, heated, auto-dimming, memory mirrors, an electronic trailer brake controller, rear park assist, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Chrome Trim.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
Chrome Trim
SiriusXM

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

