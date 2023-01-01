$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2017 RAM 3500
SLT - Chrome Wheels
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
71,904KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9974594
- Stock #: N396769A
- VIN: 1C6RR7LM1KS720426
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,904 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 71,904 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 350HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 3500's trim level is SLT. Our Ram 3500 SLT offers a great blend of features and value. It comes with great features like a Class V hitch receiver, 18-inch chrome clad wheels, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, heavy-duty Hotchkiss rear suspension, a chrome grille, an anti-spin rear differential, and remote keyless entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Chrome Wheels, Anti-spin Differential, Remote Keyless Entry.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Compass
Remote Keyless Entry
PERIMETER ALARM
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
GPS Antenna Input
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
8.4" Touchscreen
High-Back Seats
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
117.3 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 4,853 kgs (10,700 lbs)
1759.9 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Chrome Wheels
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Tip Start
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Centre Hub
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Delete Wheel Spats
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Body-colour fender flares
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Additional Features
Anti-Spin Differential
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
