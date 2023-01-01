2017 RAM 3500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 1 , 9 0 4 K M Used

N396769A VIN: 1C6RR7LM1KS720426

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 71,904 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Remote Keyless Entry PERIMETER ALARM Electronically Controlled Throttle Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Garage door transmitter Voice recorder Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared GPS Antenna Input 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage 8.4" Touchscreen High-Back Seats Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Sentry Key Immobilizer Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness 160 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Mechanical Limited Slip Differential 117.3 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 4,853 kgs (10,700 lbs) 1759.9 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Chrome Wheels CHROME DOOR HANDLES Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Tip Start Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket Centre Hub CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Delete Wheel Spats Front Bumper Sight Shields Body-colour fender flares LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack Streaming Audio Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors Additional Features Anti-Spin Differential 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

