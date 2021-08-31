2017 RAM 5500

Customize this capable Ram Chassis Cab to make it perfect for your business. This 2017 Ram 5500HD Chassis Cab is for sale today.
When you rely on your Ram Chassis Cab, you've got the means to meet the toughest demands with outstanding power, incredible upfitter-friendliness, and uncompromising capability. This hard-working truck comes with a low cost of ownership and an intelligently appointed interior that gives you greater comfort and more abundant storage. Get the job done with this Ram Chassis Cab. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 92,708 kms. It's artic white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 320HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 5500HD Chassis Cab's trim level is ST. The ST trim makes this Ram Chassis Cab one of the best values in work trucks. On top of its outstanding capability, it comes with heavy-duty front and rear shock absorbers, a heavy-duty vinyl bench front seat, a 3.5-inch electronic vehicle information centre, an antispin rear differential, air conditioning, cruise control, and more.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store. We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times. SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862 SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information. All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916. o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Manual Adjust Seats
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Armrests w/Storage
Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat
Partial Floor Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Upfitter Switches
Single stainless steel exhaust
Manual Transfer Case
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4.44 Axle Ratio
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Front Anti-Roll Bar and Rear HD Anti-Roll Bar
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Vinyl Seats
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Continental Brand Tires
Black fender flares
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Light tinted glass
Cab Clearance lights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs
196 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 8,164 kgs (18,000 lbs)
10050# Maximum Payload
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.