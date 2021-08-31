2017 RAM 5500

$84,885 + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 7 0 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8038240

Stock #: LC1079

VIN: 3C7WRNFL6HG671777

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Artic White

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # LC1079

Mileage 92,708 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Manual Adjust Seats glove box Manual air conditioning Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Day-Night Rearview Mirror Passenger visor vanity mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Systems Monitor Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Seats w/Vinyl Back Material Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Armrests w/Storage Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat Partial Floor Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler 180 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Upfitter Switches Single stainless steel exhaust Manual Transfer Case 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 4.44 Axle Ratio Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Front Anti-Roll Bar and Rear HD Anti-Roll Bar Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Seating Vinyl Seats Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Fixed rear window Black grille Black door handles Front license plate bracket Continental Brand Tires Black fender flares Heated Exterior Mirrors Light tinted glass Cab Clearance lights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Laminated Glass Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs 196 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 8,164 kgs (18,000 lbs) 10050# Maximum Payload

