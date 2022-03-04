2017 RAM 5500

$88,998 + taxes & licensing 2 4 , 5 8 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8466528

8466528 Stock #: LC1193

LC1193 VIN: 3C7WRNBL3HG656790

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 24,589 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Manual Adjust Seats glove box Manual air conditioning Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Day-Night Rearview Mirror Passenger visor vanity mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Systems Monitor Manual 1st Row Windows Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Seats w/Vinyl Back Material Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Armrests w/Storage Partial Floor Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler 180 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Upfitter Switches Single stainless steel exhaust Manual Transfer Case 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 4.44 Axle Ratio Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Front Anti-Roll Bar and Rear HD Anti-Roll Bar Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Seating Vinyl Seats Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Electronically Controlled Throttle Fixed rear window Black grille Black door handles Front license plate bracket Continental Brand Tires Black fender flares Light tinted glass Cab Clearance lights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Safety Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features 2 Speakers 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs 196 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 8,164 kgs (18,000 lbs) 10604# Maximum Payload

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.