Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> </p><p>PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE</p><p>DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695</p><p>highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0v9</p><p> </p>

2017 Subaru Outback

94,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Subaru Outback

3.6R LIMITED W/TECH PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru Outback

3.6R LIMITED W/TECH PKG

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
94,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4BSFNC9H3316950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695

highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0v9

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Highway Auto Sales

Used 2019 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited w/EyeSight Pkg for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited w/EyeSight Pkg 53,000 KM $27,800 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited w/EyeSight Pkg for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited w/EyeSight Pkg 65,000 KM $27,800 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD LT for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD LT 79,000 KM SOLD + tax & lic

Email Highway Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-727-XXXX

(click to show)

604-727-9298

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru Outback