Discover the perfect companion for all your journeys with the 2017 Subaru Outback Touring, available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This versatile SUV combines rugged capability with comfort, featuring Subarus renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and a 2.5L engine designed to tackle various terrains with confidence and ease. The Touring trim enhances your experience with a spacious interior outfitted in premium materials, heated front seats, and a power-adjustable drivers seat for added comfort on long drives. Stay connected and entertained with Subarus STARLINK infotainment system, featuring a touchscreen display, Bluetooth, and smartphone compatibility. With advanced safety features such as Blind-Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and a rearview camera, this Outback provides peace of mind on every drive. Embrace the spirit of adventure with the 2017 Subaru Outback Touring. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to test drive this dependable and well-equipped SUV. Price includes freight & PDI, documentation fee ($695), A/C levy ($100), and tire levy (up to $32.50). If applicable, dealer-installed accessories may be included. Finance/lease placement fee ($695), bank lease fee ($350), and taxes are extra. Incentives and rebates are applied before or after taxes, as per terms. D#30601 Call 1-877-681-0875! Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey sells & services new & used Volvo vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

127,102 KM

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
VIN 4S4BSCDCXH3267693

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UX671906
  • Mileage 127,102 KM

Discover the perfect companion for all your journeys with the 2017 Subaru Outback Touring, available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This versatile SUV combines rugged capability with comfort, featuring Subarus renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and a 2.5L engine designed to tackle various terrains with confidence and ease. The Touring trim enhances your experience with a spacious interior outfitted in premium materials, heated front seats, and a power-adjustable drivers seat for added comfort on long drives. Stay connected and entertained with Subarus STARLINK infotainment system, featuring a touchscreen display, Bluetooth, and smartphone compatibility. With advanced safety features such as Blind-Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and a rearview camera, this Outback provides peace of mind on every drive. Embrace the spirit of adventure with the 2017 Subaru Outback Touring. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to test drive this dependable and well-equipped SUV.

Price includes freight & PDI, documentation fee ($695), A/C levy ($100), and tire levy (up to $32.50). If applicable, dealer-installed accessories may be included. Finance/lease placement fee ($695), bank lease fee ($350), and taxes are extra. Incentives and rebates are applied before or after taxes, as per terms. D#30601 Call 1-877-681-0875! Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey sells & services new & used Volvo vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

