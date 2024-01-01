$19,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru Outback
5DR WGN CVT 2.5I TOURING
2017 Subaru Outback
5DR WGN CVT 2.5I TOURING
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UX671906
- Mileage 127,102 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect companion for all your journeys with the 2017 Subaru Outback Touring, available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This versatile SUV combines rugged capability with comfort, featuring Subarus renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and a 2.5L engine designed to tackle various terrains with confidence and ease. The Touring trim enhances your experience with a spacious interior outfitted in premium materials, heated front seats, and a power-adjustable drivers seat for added comfort on long drives. Stay connected and entertained with Subarus STARLINK infotainment system, featuring a touchscreen display, Bluetooth, and smartphone compatibility. With advanced safety features such as Blind-Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and a rearview camera, this Outback provides peace of mind on every drive. Embrace the spirit of adventure with the 2017 Subaru Outback Touring. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to test drive this dependable and well-equipped SUV.
Price includes freight & PDI, documentation fee ($695), A/C levy ($100), and tire levy (up to $32.50). If applicable, dealer-installed accessories may be included. Finance/lease placement fee ($695), bank lease fee ($350), and taxes are extra. Incentives and rebates are applied before or after taxes, as per terms. D#30601 Call 1-877-681-0875! Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey sells & services new & used Volvo vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
Call Dealer
604-588-XXXX(click to show)
604-588-6088
Alternate Numbers1-877-213-5474
+ taxes & licensing
604-588-6088