778-726-0815
2017 Subaru WRX
Bluetooth/ Heated Seats/ Accident Free
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
$35,885
- Listing ID: 9589414
- Stock #: N235497A
- VIN: JF1VA1A6XH9839677
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N235497A
- Mileage 35,889 KM
Vehicle Description
As the Car Connection says about the 2017 Subaru WRX, I offers lots of thrills for the buck. This 2017 Subaru WRX is for sale today.
A performance sedan for the true enthusiast. The Subaru WRX is the latest in a long line of legendary road cars with serious race credentials. This performance car feature refined styling that still manages to deliver a menacing message. Inside, the theme continues with a driver-oriented cockpit that includes a wide range of desirable features that bring added comfort and convenience to your everyday driving experience. This low mileage sedan has just 35,857 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our WRX's trim level is Base. This 2017 Subaru WRX features the legendary boxer engine plus a long list of standard equipment. It features 17-inch Enkei aluminum alloy wheels with a gunmetal finish, performance-designed heated front seats, a 6.2-inch Infotainment System with a touchscreen, Bluetooth smartphone integration, SiriusXM, and STARLINK for apps and services, a rear view camera plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels.
Vehicle Features
