2017 Subaru WRX

35,889 KM

Details

$35,885

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing









Bluetooth/ Heated Seats/ Accident Free



Bluetooth/ Heated Seats/ Accident Free





19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2





+ taxes & licensing

35,889KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9589414
  • Stock #: N235497A
  • VIN: JF1VA1A6XH9839677

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N235497A
  • Mileage 35,889 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels!

As the Car Connection says about the 2017 Subaru WRX, I offers lots of thrills for the buck. This 2017 Subaru WRX is for sale today.

A performance sedan for the true enthusiast. The Subaru WRX is the latest in a long line of legendary road cars with serious race credentials. This performance car feature refined styling that still manages to deliver a menacing message. Inside, the theme continues with a driver-oriented cockpit that includes a wide range of desirable features that bring added comfort and convenience to your everyday driving experience. This low mileage sedan has just 35,857 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our WRX's trim level is Base. This 2017 Subaru WRX features the legendary boxer engine plus a long list of standard equipment. It features 17-inch Enkei aluminum alloy wheels with a gunmetal finish, performance-designed heated front seats, a 6.2-inch Infotainment System with a touchscreen, Bluetooth smartphone integration, SiriusXM, and STARLINK for apps and services, a rear view camera plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!



PLEASE NOTE

In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.

We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.

SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862

SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991



See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.


All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.

o~o

*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

