$21,998+ tax & licensing
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
H2H Auto Group
604-346-5151
2017 Toyota Corolla
2017 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
604-346-5151
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
69,297KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8157328
- Stock #: H2009
- VIN: 2T1BURHE8HC832009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,297 KM
Vehicle Description
Serving you as a member of our family. Providing you a transparent, negotiation-free experience. Trade-in available & Financing available. Price excludes the $395 service fee.
Dealer #41643
Stock #H2009
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Seats
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9