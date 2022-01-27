Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

69,297 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

CE

CE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

69,297KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8157328
  • Stock #: H2009
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE8HC832009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,297 KM

Vehicle Description



Serving you as a member of our family. Providing you a transparent, negotiation-free experience. Trade-in available & Financing available. Price excludes the $395 service fee. 

Dealer #41643

Stock #H2009

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Seats
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

