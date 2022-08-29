Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

47,988 KM

Details Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

LE

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

47,988KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9016060
  • Stock #: NS072662A
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE4HC839541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # NS072662A
  • Mileage 47,988 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

