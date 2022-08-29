$24,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2017 Toyota Corolla
2017 Toyota Corolla
CE - Bluetooth
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
100,059KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9130672
- Stock #: N265868B
- VIN: 2T1BURHE7HC886790
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bianco (White)
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,059 KM
Vehicle Description
The best selling car nameplate of all time, the new 2017 Toyota Corolla continues to dominate the compact car segment with reliability, practicality and affordability. This 2017 Toyota Corolla is for sale today.
The new 2017 Toyota Corolla features a restyled front end and an updated premium interior that blends high tech with high style. Inside the premium yet versatile interior, you are surrounded by soothing materials and smart finishes as well as legroom to spare. The greatest Corolla ever offers standard cutting edge safety innovations, dynamic handling, and remarkable fuel efficiency to ensure that every ride is as memorable as the last. This sedan has 100,059 kms. It's bianco (white) in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla's trim level is CE. The newest model of the historically famous Corolla, the 2017 Toyota Corolla CE is simply outstanding thanks to the multiple options and features fitted as standard. Options include 6.1 inch touchscreen audio, Bluetooth, 6 speakers, Siri Eyes Free feature, distance pacing cruise control, power windows front and rear, power heated side mirrors, comfortable front bucket seats, LED headlamps and running lights, forward collision alert, lane keeping assist and lane departure warnings. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Adaptive Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Langley Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2