Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Corolla iM

56,789 KM

Details Features

$25,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Corolla iM

2017 Toyota Corolla iM

4dr HB CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Corolla iM

4dr HB CVT

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

56,789KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9303439
  • Stock #: AA22128
  • VIN: JTNKARJE7HJ528916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,789 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

2019 Toyota Yaris 5D...
 57,674 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2014 Land Rover Rang...
 79,532 KM
$48,888 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage LO...
 105,397 KM
$25,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

Call Dealer

604-496-XXXX

(click to show)

604-496-5123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory