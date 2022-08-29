$25,888+ tax & licensing
$25,888
+ taxes & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
604-496-5123
2017 Toyota Corolla iM
4dr HB CVT
Location
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
56,789KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9303439
- Stock #: AA22128
- VIN: JTNKARJE7HJ528916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 56,789 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3