$38,588+ tax & licensing
604-531-2916
2017 Toyota Highlander
XLE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$38,588
- Listing ID: 10170114
- Stock #: 24UTNA10520
- VIN: 5TDJZRFH4HS510520
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 14,219 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometers! One Owner! Fresh Oil Change! Step inside, and you'll discover a world of comfort and innovation. The spacious and thoughtfully crafted cabin accommodates up to eight passengers, making it ideal for family outings or weekend getaways with friends. Sink into the plush leather-trimmed seats, which provide unmatched support for those longer drives. The panoramic sunroof floods the interior with natural light, creating an airy and inviting atmosphere. Equipped with advanced technology, the Highlander XLE AWD ensures you stay connected and entertained throughout your journey. The intuitive touchscreen display puts everything you need at your fingertips, from navigation to your favorite music playlist. The available rear-seat entertainment system keeps passengers entertained, making those road trips more enjoyable for everyone. Performance is where the Highlander truly shines. The robust 3.5-liter V6 engine delivers an exhilarating blend of power and efficiency, while the reliable all-wheel drive system conquers any terrain or weather condition with ease. With its smooth handling and precise steering, every twist and turn becomes an opportunity to savor the thrill of the drive. Safety is always a priority in the Highlander XLE AWD. Toyota's renowned Safety Sense™ package comes standard, featuring advanced driver-assistance technologies such as pre-collision warning, lane departure alert, and adaptive cruise control. You can drive with confidence, knowing that you and your passengers are protected. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
