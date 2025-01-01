Menu
The 2017 Toyota Highlander LE AWD with the Convenience Package enhances practicality and comfort with an 8-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, and tri-zone automatic climate control. Heated front seats and an 8-way power driver’s seat improve daily usability, while a leather-wrapped steering wheel adds refinement. Exterior upgrades include fog lamps and a power liftgate with jam protection plus flip-up rear hatch glass for easier cargo access. The AWD system supports confident driving in varied conditions, and Toyota Safety Sense P provides pre-collision braking, lane-departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and other advanced driver-assistance features for added security. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Actions
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA71214
  • Mileage 136,834 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Convenience

CONVENIENCE PACKAGE

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

