Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

2017 Toyota Prius

83,563 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
5-door Liftback CVT

5-door Liftback CVT

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

83,563KM
Used
VIN JTDKBRFU9H3571157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # T10103A
  • Mileage 83,563 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

