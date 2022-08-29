Menu
2017 Toyota Prius

47,315 KM

Details Description Features

$39,872

+ tax & licensing
Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

2017 Toyota Prius

2017 Toyota Prius

PRIME

2017 Toyota Prius PRIME

PRIME

Location

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

Sale

47,315KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9080083
  • Stock #: PO03291
  • VIN: JTDKARFPXH3024444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,315 KM

Vehicle Description

Pay No PST!This front-wheel drive 2017 Toyota Prius Prime PHEV equipped with Comfort, Safety and Entertainment options like Cloth/Heated Seats, Leather/Heated Steering Wheel, Audio and Cruise Controls on Steering Wheel, Automatic Climate Control; Lane Departure Warnings Accident Avoidance System, Emergency Braking Assist, Post-Collision Safety System, Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring, Traction Control; Touchscreen Infotainment System, Navigation System, USB Connection, Rear View Camera and much more! Please contact us for further details.There are no extra fees!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity,Go North Surrey GMreserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Plug-In Electric/Gas
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

