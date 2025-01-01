Menu
The 2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD Limited offers a refined blend of comfort, technology, and all-weather capability. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, it delivers confident handling. The upscale interior includes leather-trimmed seats, an 8-way power driver's seat, heated front seats, and a power liftgate. Advanced tech features include a 7-inch touchscreen, navigation, JBL premium audio, and a 360-degree camera system. Safety is prioritized with Toyota Safety Sense P, featuring adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and pre-collision warning. The Limited trim adds chrome accents and stylish 18-inch alloy wheels for a premium touch.

2017 Toyota RAV4

72,222 KM

Details Description Features

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4

AWD LIMITED

12613603

2017 Toyota RAV4

AWD LIMITED

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,222KM
VIN 2T3DFREV0HW610190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA10190
  • Mileage 72,222 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2017 Toyota RAV4