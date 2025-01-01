$30,998+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4
AWD LIMITED
2017 Toyota RAV4
AWD LIMITED
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$30,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA10190
- Mileage 72,222 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD Limited offers a refined blend of comfort, technology, and all-weather capability. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, it delivers confident handling. The upscale interior includes leather-trimmed seats, an 8-way power driver’s seat, heated front seats, and a power liftgate. Advanced tech features include a 7-inch touchscreen, navigation, JBL premium audio, and a 360-degree camera system. Safety is prioritized with Toyota Safety Sense P, featuring adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and pre-collision warning. The Limited trim adds chrome accents and stylish 18-inch alloy wheels for a premium touch. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-531-2916