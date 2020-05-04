2017 Toyota RAV4

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: In-dash Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension

Double wishbone rear suspension Trim Body-coloured bumpers Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Front Reading Lights

Transmission hill holder

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Turn signal in mirrors

Driver knee airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Rear Head Room: 988 mm

Fuel Capacity: 60 L

Rear Leg Room: 944 mm

Forward Collision Mitigation

Manual child safety locks

Driver and passenger heated-cushion$COMMA driver and passenger heated-seatback

Rear Shoulder Room: 1$COMMA407 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1$COMMA455 mm

Heated windshield washer jets$COMMA Wiper park

Wheelbase: 2$COMMA660 mm

Front Leg Room: 1$COMMA081 mm

Lane Departure Warning: Active

Gross vehicle weight: 2$COMMA105 kg

Front Hip Room: 1$COMMA380 mm

Max cargo capacity: 2$COMMA080 L

Overall Length: 4$COMMA600 mm

Overall Width: 1$COMMA845 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1$COMMA242 mm

Overall height: 1$COMMA705 mm

