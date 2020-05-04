Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Toyota RAV4

SE 4WD $65 Weekly OAC*

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota RAV4

SE 4WD $65 Weekly OAC*

Location

Surrey Mitsubishi

13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9

604-498-2888

  1. 4951116
  2. 4951116
  3. 4951116
  4. 4951116
  5. 4951116
  6. 4951116
  7. 4951116
  8. 4951116
  9. 4951116
  10. 4951116
  11. 4951116
  12. 4951116
Contact Seller

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,323KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4951116
  • Stock #: UT635878
  • VIN: 2T3JFREV5HW635878
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Surrey Mitsubishi is having a 7 day only clearance event! We take the current COVID situation very seriously we are ensuring the all the vehicles are disinfected before and after every test drive our showroom is sanitized every hour you can book your appointment so that you are the only customer in the showroom and practice social distancing safely you can get approved over the phone we will also bring the vehicle to you so that you dont have to leave our home. Let us know how to serve you best and we will make it happen. We are offering up to 6 month deferrals and cash back are you looking to lower your payments we can also refinance in your current vehicle and lower your payments*Apply online at www.surreymitsubishi.ca using our quick easy Finance Application Form. 6 Months Deferred Payments Cash Back Limited Time Only On Approved Credit. All prices are plus taxes 695 prep 395 doc 159 tire fee and other finance fees may be applicable. Dealer# 40045. Get approved today!

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Convenience
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Clock: In-dash
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
  • Double wishbone rear suspension
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Seating
  • Split rear bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Rear Head Room: 988 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 60 L
  • Rear Leg Room: 944 mm
  • Forward Collision Mitigation
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion$COMMA driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1$COMMA407 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1$COMMA455 mm
  • Heated windshield washer jets$COMMA Wiper park
  • Wheelbase: 2$COMMA660 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1$COMMA081 mm
  • Lane Departure Warning: Active
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2$COMMA105 kg
  • Front Hip Room: 1$COMMA380 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 2$COMMA080 L
  • Overall Length: 4$COMMA600 mm
  • Overall Width: 1$COMMA845 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1$COMMA242 mm
  • Overall height: 1$COMMA705 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Surrey Mitsubishi

2017 Chrysler 200 $4...
 23,651 KM
$15,980 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Disc...
 35,307 KM
$56,980 + tax & lic
1981 International C...
 77,257 KM
$3,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Surrey Mitsubishi

Surrey Mitsubishi

13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-498-XXXX

(click to show)

604-498-2888

Send A Message