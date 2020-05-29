+ taxes & licensing
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
Certified, Low Mileage!
From the undisputed leader in hybrids, the new 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid builds on the capable RAV4 and increases its appeal with superior performance, fuel economy, and technology. This 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Surrey.
The 2017 Toyota RAV4 hybrid brings tech, style and efficiency to every adventure. With smart innovations and Toyota's proven hybrid power train, you can make the most of any trip. Thanks to an unbelievable fuel-efficiency without compromising performance, you'll have the confidence you need even on any road surface. The historical RAV4 and its new hybrid model has taken the compact SUV scene by storm, outselling everything in its model range. This is yet another proof that Toyota means quality, efficiency, reliability and style.This low mileage SUV has just 39,386 kms. It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 194HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our RAV4 Hybrid's trim level is SE. The 2017 Toyota RAV4 is where hybrid technology meets the tried and tested durability of the historic RAV4. The LE+ trim comes equipped with features such as electronic assist speed sensing steering, upgraded sport aluminum wheels, tilt and slide power sunroof with sunshade, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, rain detecting heated wipers, front fog lamps, 7 inch audio display with integrated navigation, 6 speaker stereo with Bluetooth and USB compatibility, SIRI Eyes-Free, heated steering wheel, leather heated power front seats, proximity entry push button start, home-link garage door transmitter, distance pacing cruise control, remote keyless entry, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, power tailgate, forward and rear collision alert, lane departure alert, lane departure warning, blind spot sensor, back up camera and a large number of passenger safety airbags.
Balance of the Factory Warranty. Book your Test Drive TODAY! Our vehicles come with a 3-month power train warranty and a comprehensive vehicle inspection so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available! See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
