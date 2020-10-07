Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

52,796 KM

$24,563

$24,563

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

AWD SE

AWD SE

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

52,796KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5917377
  • Stock #: 20C1567A
  • VIN: 2T3JFREV0HW643810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 52,796 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! - Just arrived! We're pleased to offer this nice TOYOTA CERTIFIED 2017 Toyota RAV 4 SE for sale with only 52,796 kilometers. This local BC RAV 4 SE, is value priced and easy to show! Exclusive features of the SE model are : Dynamic Rear Back Up Camera, Driver Seat Adjustments:8-way Power Adjustable Drivers Seat, Lumbar Support (Power), Recline (Power), Driver Cushion Height (Power), Driver Seat Fore/Aft (Power) ,:SofTex Leather Seating Surfaces with Heated Front Seats, Black Headliner ,Black Mirrors Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel ,Heated Steering Wheel, 3-spoke Steering Wheel, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Controls, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Voice Recognition Controls, 18 inch alloy wheels, Front:Sport Tuned Suspension, Macpherson Gas Struts, Coil Springs, Stabilizer Bar ,Rear:Sport Tuned Suspension, Double Wishbone Type, Coil Springs, Stabilizer Bar and much more! This vehicle is Toyota Certified! Rest easy knowing your Certified Used Toyota will be there for you now – and down the road! From a meticulous 160-point inspection to a factory-backed coverage, Toyota’s got your back. Hey, we even throw in a free tank of gas and your first oil change. Toyota Certified Ownership Benefits include: 6 Month/10,000 kms Powertrain Coverage 160 Point Inspection Process Free Carfax Report Roadside Assistance 7-day/1,500 Km Vehicle Exchange Privilege Full Tank of Fuel OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a proud member of OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000, carrying on the Peace Arch tradition serving the Lower mainland including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission, and beyond with outstanding Toyota sales, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966. All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $495 Documentation Fee. Call Today 1-844-240-7833 or come in and see why we have a reputation for the Cleanest Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles in BC!

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

